Henna and Stephanie discuss the crunch NEC meeting decision on Labour’s European election manifesto, opportunities for the far-right on 23 May, and the chances of a Tory split. PLUS Henna and Holly speak to Rachel Reeves MP about her new book ‘Women of Westminster’, that charts trailblazing women in British politics. Don’t forget – leave us a review on iTunes for your chance of winning a signed copy.

