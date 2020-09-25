Uncovered: Left Out— The Inside Story of Labour Under Corbyn

Gabriel Pogrund and Patrick Maguire have written the smash hit political book of the summer. Left Out: The Inside Story of Labour Under Corbyn profiles the figures, the friendships and the arguments that defined the period of catastrophe between the 2017 and 2019 elections.

In their interview with Frankie and Joe they answer some criticisms, explain their feelings about some of the craziest scenes from the book and talk sources, balancing the narrative and leaving it all on the page.

Buy Left Out: The Inside Story of Labour Under Corbyn