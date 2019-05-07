Throwback: Interview with Jess Phillips MP

As we get ready for Progress annual conference, dive into the pod archives and listen to this interview with Jess Phillips – who will be giving the keynote address at conference. Don’t forget to use the code POD19 to get £5 off your conference ticket.

Jess Phillips talks to Alison McGovern, Stephanie Lloyd and Conor Pope about how changes to the way women’s refuges are funded is putting their future at risk, whether the government is serious about keeping them open and if there has been a shift in the way society thinks about abuse.

