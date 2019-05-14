The Progressive Britain podcast LIVE – with Conor Pope, Cllr Paul Brant and Sam Jury-Dada
Henna is joined at Progress Annual Conference 2019 by Cllr Paul Brant, Sam Jury-Dada and Conor Pope to discuss which disaster movies best mirror Brexit, whether ‘pointy things’ is a useful description of Ancient Egypt, and (more importantly) what we can do to tackle the burning issue of youth violence.
*Sam Jury Dada’s report on girls and gangs
*Calderstones school council anti-knife crime campaign
