The EHRC report and antisemitism with Dena Ryness and Michael Rubin

For the last five years, Jewish Labour members had been told by many within the party that the issue of antisemitism was manufactured and exaggerated. The EHRC report into institutional racism in the Labour party acted as a vindication for those members and for others in the Labour movement who knew the extent of the problem and were desperate for more to have been done to fight against it. In this episode of the Progressive Britain Podcast, Frankie Grant and Progress director Nathan Yeowell speak to North West Jewish Labour Movement chair, Dena Ryness, and director of Labour Friends of Israel, Michael Rubin, about the report, its ramifications and how the party can move forward and seek to regain the trust of the Jewish community.