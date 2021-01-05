Pluralism, Not Populism. Chris Clarke on his book The Dark Knight and the Puppet Master

Chris Clarke, author of ‘The Dark Knight and the Puppet Master’, speaks to Joe about the book and why a pluralist left is the way forward. They discuss the three populist myths detailed by Chris in the book and talk about their origins and political ramifications— from losing elections to inspiring antisemitism. Chris’ ideas are backed up by solid empirics and strong lines of argument, making the conversation one that will bring you to a new political perspective and give you a deeper understanding of the flaws in populist thinking. Buy ‘The Dark Knight and the Puppet Master’ by Chris Clarke here: https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/320/320484/the-dark-knight-and-the-puppet-master/9780141994352.html