100. Party conference special with Patrick Maguire
We made it! To celebrate making it to one hundred, Stefan Rollnick manages to grab Alison McGovern and New Statesman’s political correspondent Patrick Maguire during a busy day in Brighton at Labour party conference to talk about how politics has changed during the two years since the podcast was launched.
Stefan has another conference run-in with ex-Progress colleague Joe Cox in a beer garden where they catch up about the work he’s been doing with HOPE not hate since he left Progress.
