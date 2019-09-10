In 2002, Anders Breivik, a computer programmer in Norway, began a nine-year plan to finance his 2011 terrorist attack – where he would take the lives of 77 people. Ninety minutes before the attack Breivik sent out a mass email with a far-right manifesto entitled 2083: A European Declaration of Independence.

Now, nearly nine years on from the release of Brevik’s manifesto, the far-right in Britain and across the world seems to still be gaining ground.

On this episode of the pod, Stefan talks to friend of the pod Cristina Ariza from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, who has been comparing the themes of Breivik’s manifesto with four far-right groups in the United Kingdom to see how their narratives compare and to see what it can teach us about how to fightback against these narratives.

Further information:

*Narratives of hate: The Spectrum of far-right worldviews in the UK

*Progressive Britain pod speaks to Cristina Ariza about the far-right in Spain

You can binge-listen the rest of our back-catalogue here.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy