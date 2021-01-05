Dr Samara Linton on Diane Abbott and mental health

Special guest Samara Linton is a Doctor, Writer and now radio Producer. She co-edited ‘The Colour of Madness’: an anthology of poems, stories and art about the experiences of minorities with mental health services in the UK. Samara also co-authored ‘Diane Abbott: The Authorised Biography’.

Henna Shah returns to host this episode with Frankie Grant, as they talk to Samara about her literary success, Diane Abbott’s life & politics and the intersections between race and mental health. Samara also reads a powerful poem from the anthology.