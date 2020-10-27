Abena Oppong-Asare & Vaughan Gething in conversation for Labour BAME network

Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead, spoke to Vaughan Gething, Welsh Minister for Health and Social Services, as part of a Labour BAME network event. In August, Abena produced a report on the effects of COVID on people who fall under protected characteristics. Their discussion focuses on this report and how to mitigate the impacts of COVID on communities and people who already suffer from the effects of inequality and 10 years of Tory austerity.