95. The future of Israel – with Daniel Levy

In this very special episode of the Progressive Britain podcast, Stefan Rollnick speaks to the president of the U.S Middle East Project, and previous Israeli negotiator with Palestine, Daniel Levy. They talk about what Zionism means to him, why the Israeli left is struggling to make itself heard, and how this fits into Labour’s antisemitism crisis.

*Labour, the left, antisemitism, Israel and Palestine: a way forward

*The Jewish Community must not become a sacrificial pawn in Labour’s war

