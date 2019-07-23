92. Bridget Phillipson: the fight to stop Brexit

Henna and Stefan sit down to talk about Gordon Brown’s collaboration with HOPE not hate and the IPPR to stop a no deal Brexit from the bottom-up. Then Stefan heads over to Portcullis House to speak to Bridget Phillipson about why she decided to join the fight against Brexit, frustrating stereotypes about ‘The North’ and how to make the Labour party the best version of itself.

