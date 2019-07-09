90. The price is (hard) right

A bumper show: in part one Stefan sits down with Alison and Stephanie in Alison’s podcast *suite* to talk about the impact of the recent world cup, who’s funding the Conservative candidates and what that says about them, Labour’s NDA row and the return of Rory Stewart.

In part two, Henna sits down with Fahmida Rahman from the Resolution Foundation to talk about intergenerational fairness, and where the baby boomers are hiding all the money.

Extra reading:

*Association of Accounting Technicians’ take down of Johnson’s tax plan

*Tory leadership donations: who’s really backing Boris Johnson

*Justin Madders on why we need an independent complaints procedure

*’The generation of poverty’: the Resolution Foundation report

