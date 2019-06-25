88. Politics in the era of the meme – with Oli Dugmore

Henna and Stefan are joined by Ally and Oli Dugmore, head of news and politics at JOE, to discuss political communication in the era of the dank meme, whether anyone but Boris can sink his chances of becoming prime minister, and whether anything will have changed in the Year 3000.

Matthew Goodwin on the European elections

